Man Attacks Karnataka Congress MLA With Knife for Not Getting Him a Job

Bengaluru: An unemployed man was arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring Congress legislator Tanveer Sait with a knife in Mysuru, the police said on Monday.

"Accused Farhaan Pasha, 25, was arrested for knifing Sait late on Sunday night at a function in the city. He has been charged with attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Mysuru Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna told IANS over phone.

"Sait is out of danger and recovering from a surgery on his neck at a private hospital here. We are questioning Pasha to ascertain the motive behind attacking Sait," Balakrishna said.

Sait, 52, is a five-time lawmaker from the Narasimharaja Assembly segment in Mysuru district. He served as the Education Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-18).

According to preliminary investigation, Pasha was upset with Sait for reportedly not helping him in securing a job despite repeated pleas, as he was unable to sustain as a handicraft artisan with less income.

On seeing Sait bleeding from the knife injury, his family members, who were with him at a wedding reception, rushed him to the nearby hospital.

"Sait's friends and relatives caught hold of Pashaa and handed him over to the police when he was trying to flee from the venue," Balakrishna added.

