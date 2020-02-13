Man Attempts Immolation Outside Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow, Blames Padma Awardee Arunima Sinha

Lucknow: A man, who attempted to immolate himself outside the Vidhan Sabha in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Thursday, has accused Padma Shri awardee and mountaineer Arunima Sinha and her husband Gaurav Singh of plotting to murder him. The man, identified as Om Prakash, is married to Sinha’s sister.

Om Prakash’s wife and child also set themselves on fire. Om Prakash, who suffered 30% burn injuries, was rescued and sent to a hospital by police personnel.

According to the victim’s allegations, Sinha and her husband had started an event company in which the latter and Om Prakash were partners. The couple has alleged that Sinha and Singh wanted to kill Om Prakash in order to take over the company. They also claimed that while Om Prakash was attacked twice earlier, the police had failed to take their complaint seriously.

“I was attacked by people known to Arunima’s husband, but the police is not taking our complaint seriously,” said Om Prakash. “Police officer Dinkar Verma of Sarojini Nagar Police station wasn’t taking our complaint seriously even after we registered it on the CM portal.”

Om Prakash said he has been a mountaineer and has served in the armed forces for more than 12 years.

Om Prakash’s claims were supported by his wife, who alleged that her sister and brother-in-law are trying to get her husband killed in order to take over the company.

“We have been running from pillar to post since January 25 and have even two senior police officials, but nothing was done,” she said. “In the end, we were forced to take the extreme step and decided to immolate ourselves.”

Sinha is a mountain climber and is the world's first woman amputee to have scaled the Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Mount Elbrus (Russia), Mount Kosciusko (Australia), Mount Aconcagua (South America), Carstensz Pyramid (Indonesia) and Mount Vision. She was pushed from a running train by some robbers in 2011 and her left leg had to be amputated below the knee.

