Man Attempts Self-immolation Outside Lok Bhawan in Lucknow

A file image of Lok Bhawan

According to police, he sprinkled inflammable material over himself and set himself on fire.

A 40-year-old man said to be a Samajwadi Party worker attempted self-immolation outside the Lok Bhawan right across the UP Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man reportedly raised political slogans before the act. Police recovered a membership card of the Samajwadi Party from the man, identified as Narendra Singh, a resident of Kanpur.

According to police, he sprinkled inflammable material over himself and set himself on fire. Police personnel deployed there in plain clothes reacted immediately and doused the flames.

Hazratganj police station SHO Shyam Babu Shukla said, Narendra Singh was taken to the civil hospital in a police van. He sustained minor burn injuries on his neck, face and forearms but is out of danger.

first published:March 10, 2022, 17:02 IST