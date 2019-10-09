Man Attempts Suicide by Jumping in Front of Metro Train in Delhi, Blue Line Services Disrupted
he man, identified as Sanjeev Oberoi (55), resident of Vikaspuri in Delhi, was rushed to the DDU Hopsital, a senior police official said.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A man in his 50s, who was undergoing treatment for depression, was injured on Wednesday after he allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, at the Uttam Nagar East station on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, police said.
This caused a brief delay in services on the corridor that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.
The incident took place on the eve of the World Mental Health Day that will be observed this year with the theme "working together to prevent suicide".
The man, identified as Sanjeev Oberoi (55), resident of Vikaspuri here, was rushed to the DDU Hopsital, a senior police official said.
"A call was received by the police that a person had jumped in front of running metro train at platform no 1 of the Uttam Nagar East Metro Station," the police said.
He is currently unfit for giving any statement and is being shifted to the BLK Hospital by his family, the official said.
"His family has informed that he was undergoing treatment for depression. Further inquiry into the case is in progress," the official said.
The train was going towards Rajiv Chowk metro station, a senior DMRC official said.
The DMRC also tweeted to alert passengers after the incident: "Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Uttam Nagar East. Normal service on all other lines."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Robert Downey Jr Turns Down Oscars Campaign for Iron Man in Avengers Endgame, Says Let's Not
- Anil Kapoor Shares 'Ekdum Jhakaas' Life Tip for Joaquin Phoenix's Joker
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab