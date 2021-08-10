Man Attempts to Rape a Woman at Knifepoint in Muzaffarnagar

A man has been accused of allegedly breaking into a house and attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman at knifepoint, on Monday, in a village of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The local police confirmed the incident and identified the accused as Vishal, a resident of Tejpur Kala village under Chapar police limits.

According to the police, Vishal attempted to rape the 30-year-old married woman while she was sleeping at her parents’ home. The family members of the woman in their complaint alleged that Vishal forcefully entered the room with a knife in his hand and tried to rape the woman by threatening her, the police said.

When Vishal was attempting to commit the crime, the woman raised an alarm by shouting, forcing the victim to flee from the spot, the complaint mentioned. Based on the Family members’ complaint, a case has been registered at the police station against Vishal. A search is underway to nab the accused, the police added.

Another horrific incident was reported, on Sunday, from Amroha district where a man kidnapped a girl, forcefully married her. The girl was raped after being held captive for over two months. The local police have registered an FIR against the accused and his six family members on the basis of the complaint of the girl and are currently investigating the matter.

According to the girl’s statement, she had gone out to deposit money in the bank two and a half months ago and a man kidnapped her with the help of his family members. He forcibly married her at a religious place in Sambhal. In the meantime, the victim became pregnant. Three days ago, the man left her outside her village and left.

