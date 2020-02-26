Man Attempts to 'Rape' Goat in West Bengal, Beaten up: Police
The man has been admitted to Kalna sub-divisional hospital, where he is being treated under security cover, the officer said.
Image for representation | Credit: PTI
Burdwan: An inebriated man allegedly attempted to rape a goat in West Bengal's East Burdwan district, following which a mob thrashed the person injuring him critically, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in Tikepara village in Kalna area on Tuesday evening, a police officer said. "The owner of the goat had tied the animal to a post in the courtyard of his house and had ventured out for some work. His neighbours claimed that after some time, they saw the inebriated man attempting to rape the goat and thrashed him. Police had to rescue him from the mob," he said.
