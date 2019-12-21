Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Awarded Capital Punishment for Rape, Murder of Jharkhand Student Three Years Ago

The student was found dead at her home in Ranchi with her face and torso charred. The autopsy report revealed that she was killed after being raped.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
Man Awarded Capital Punishment for Rape, Murder of Jharkhand Student Three Years Ago
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)

Ranchi: A special CBI court on Saturday sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a 19-year-old BTech student at her home here three years ago.

Special CBI court judge A K Mishra had on Friday found Rahul Raj guilty of raping the student and killing her on December 15, 2016.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment on Saturday, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The CBI, which took over the case on the recommendation of the Jharkhand government, lodged an FIR on March 28, 2018 and arrested Raj in June this year.

The student was found dead at her home in Ranchi with her face and torso charred. The autopsy report revealed that she was killed after being raped.

Raj hails from Bihar's Nalanda district.

