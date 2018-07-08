English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Awarded Death Penalty for Raping 9-yr-old in Madhya Pradesh, Conviction in 46 Days
The convict, Narayan Patel, who had raped the minor inside a temple on May 21 this year was nabbed within 12 hours by the police.
Image for representation
Sagar: In the first case of capital punishment being awarded in Madhya Pradesh after the recent introduction of the new law on child rape, a court here in Sagar district handed death penalty to a middle-aged man for raping nine-year-old girl on May 21.
The convict, Narayan Patel, who had raped the minor inside a temple on May 21 this year was nabbed within 12 hours by the police.
The police filed the chargesheet on May 24 and also submitted the DNA report against Patel on July 2 as substantial evidence of his crime.
The subsequent trial took only 46 days to conclude. The court pronounced its verdict on Saturday.
“I hail the court verdict of awarding death sentence to the rapist of the minor girl in Sagar. I personally believe such monsters have no place in civilized society,” tweeted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
He also commended the state police for ensuring punishment to the accused in 46 days.
Lauding the effort of police and prosecution lawyers, Home minister Bhupendra Singh also termed the verdict ‘historic’. He claimed the verdict would go a long way in deterring monsters from such heinous acts against innocent girls.
Also Watch
The convict, Narayan Patel, who had raped the minor inside a temple on May 21 this year was nabbed within 12 hours by the police.
The police filed the chargesheet on May 24 and also submitted the DNA report against Patel on July 2 as substantial evidence of his crime.
The subsequent trial took only 46 days to conclude. The court pronounced its verdict on Saturday.
“I hail the court verdict of awarding death sentence to the rapist of the minor girl in Sagar. I personally believe such monsters have no place in civilized society,” tweeted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
He also commended the state police for ensuring punishment to the accused in 46 days.
Lauding the effort of police and prosecution lawyers, Home minister Bhupendra Singh also termed the verdict ‘historic’. He claimed the verdict would go a long way in deterring monsters from such heinous acts against innocent girls.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Insufferable Hypocrisy': Roman Polanski's Wife Rejects Oscar Academy Invite After Husband's Expulsion
- India's Sensational T20I Record Continues With England Triumph
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing