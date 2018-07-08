Man Awarded Death Penalty for Raping 9-yr-old in Madhya Pradesh, Conviction in 46 Days

In the first case of capital punishment being awarded in Madhya Pradesh after the recent introduction of the new law on child rape, a court here in Sagar district handed death penalty to a middle-aged man for raping nine-year-old girl on May 21.The convict, Narayan Patel, who had raped the minor inside a temple on May 21 this year was nabbed within 12 hours by the police.The police filed the chargesheet on May 24 and also submitted the DNA report against Patel on July 2 as substantial evidence of his crime.The subsequent trial took only 46 days to conclude. The court pronounced its verdict on Saturday.“I hail the court verdict of awarding death sentence to the rapist of the minor girl in Sagar. I personally believe such monsters have no place in civilized society,” tweeted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.He also commended the state police for ensuring punishment to the accused in 46 days.Lauding the effort of police and prosecution lawyers, Home minister Bhupendra Singh also termed the verdict ‘historic’. He claimed the verdict would go a long way in deterring monsters from such heinous acts against innocent girls.