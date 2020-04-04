Man Back from Dubai Ends Up Infecting 11 Family Members With Coronavirus in MP's Morena

Morena: A man, who had returned from Dubai to Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on March 17 to perform the last rites of his mother, has infected 11 of his family members with coronavirus.

As the man and his wife were tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, their family members were tested positive for the virus on Friday evening after they were taken for tests as a precautionary measure.

“The fresh ten cases are from the same family, who had earlier contracted the infection. We had tested 28 of the contacts including the family members,” said Morena Collector Priyanka Das, adding the family is poor and lives in a small congested house which led to the further spread of the virus. “The remaining 18 persons have tested negative,” said the collector.

The man, who works in a Dubai-based hotel as a waiter, had returned to Morena district to perform the last rites of his mother and had also invited kin and other relatives to attend rituals. After the man and his wife tested positive, all others who attended the function were sent to isolation.

After the family members, including children and women tested positive, the administration has announced the ward no. 47 as contentment area and the affected persons have been shifted to the isolation wards in hospitals.

Locals have claimed that hundreds had attended the function. The administration has sanitised scores of houses and keeping an eye on those with suspected symptoms.

