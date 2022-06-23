Man Bathing With Wife in Ayodhya River Thrashed in Apparent Case of Moral Policing

A man was thrashed by a group of people in an apparent instance of moral policing when he was bathing with his wife in the Saryu river in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. Police have begun an investigation after a purported video of the incident went viral.

A police officer said the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat on Tuesday. The officer said they had not received any complaint regarding it yet.

”However, we are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them,” the officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said, ”The matter is being probed.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.