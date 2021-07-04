Man Beaten to Death After Scuffle over Food Spot Near Temple in Ghaziabad; 3 Held

The Ghaziabad police arrested three people on Saturday for allegedly beating a young man to death and injuring two others over an argument that broke over a spot where the accused were having food.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Praveen Saini and his two friends Devender and Vinod were attacked near the temple by the three accused - Nitin Sharma, Ashwini Sharma and Akash Tyagi – who were eating food on the Gangnahar Ghat, said the police.

The accused were asked by the victims to scoot over, following which a scuffle broke out, the cops told The Indian Express. “The accused were in a drunken state and beat Praveen and his friends with sticks and rods, inflicting serious injuries. We have arrested three accused and further investigation is pending,” Kamlesh Narain Pandey, Circle Officer, Sadar told the Express.

Saini succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. He was from Meerut and worked at the temple and nearby shops.

As a ruckus ensued, a local tried to intervene, but ended up in an argument with the accused over the spot. Saini and his friends also joined the heated exchange, following which the accused assaulted them with rods and pipes in a fit of rage, the report said.

Devender and Vinod, too, suffered grievous injuries and are hospitalised.

“There is no evidence of any conflict over the food they were eating. The accused were checked by the victims because of which the violence ensued. All three accused have been arrested,” Dr Iraj Raja, SP Rural Ghaziabad was quoted in the report.

The main accused, Nitin, has been found to be working in the Indian Army and was on leave, the cops said.

