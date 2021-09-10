CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Man Beaten to Death by 10 People in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli District
1-MIN READ

Man Beaten to Death by 10 People in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli District

A man was beaten to death by 10 persons in UP's Shamli district. (Representational image/PTI

A man was beaten to death by 10 persons in UP's Shamli district. (Representational image/PTI

A case has been registered against 10 people, eight of whom are named in the report

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 10 people when he was waiting at a bus stand in Banat town in Shamli district on Friday, police said. Sameer was at the bus stand when he got into a fight with the group, but the reason being it could not be ascertained, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered against 10 people, eight of whom are named in the report. One of them has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

A search is on for the absconding accused, Mishra said. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem. According to the complaint lodged by Sameer’s family, the incident took place when he was on his way back home.

He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 10, 2021, 19:16 IST