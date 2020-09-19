Man Beaten to Death by Brother Over Land Dispute in West Bengal, Mob Sets Fire to Home of Accused

A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by his brother over a land dispute in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, following which angry villagers set the accused's house on fire, police said. The incident happened in Kurumbelia-Mollabelia in the Haringhata police station area, they said.

Amid an altercation over a piece of land, Ali Hossain Mondal hit his brother Mansur Ali Mondal with a bamboo stick, following which he lost his consciousness and fell to the ground, police said. He was taken to the Haringhata Rural Hospital, from where he was sent to the JNM Hospital in Kalyani. He succumbed to the injuries there around 4.30 pm, they said.

Following this, angry villagers set Ali Hossain'shouse on fire, an official said. The accused is missing and a hunt is on to nab him, he said.

The incident created tension in the area and a large police team is at the spot to tackle the situation, the official said.