Man Beaten to Death by Four Youths Over Dispute While Playing Cricket in Muzaffarnagar
The man, identified as Monu Sharma, was rushed to a hospital after the incident on Thursday where he was declared dead, the police said.
Representative Image.
Muzaffarnagar: A man in his early twenties was allegedly beaten to death by four youths apparently over a dispute while playing cricket, police said on Friday.
He was allegedly thrashed in Ankit Vihar locality under New Mandi police station by four people identified as Ankur, Karan Sharma, Mayankpal and Naman Barar, who are all absconding, the police said.
A case was registered against the perpetrators and attempts are being made to nab them, they added.
