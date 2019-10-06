Take the pledge to vote

Man Beaten to Death by Unidentified Persons on Suspicion of Theft in Jharkhand

Sunil Kumar Yadav, in his early thirties, was suspected of theft and thrashed by locals at the railway colony, Koderma Superintendent of Police M Tamilvanan said.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
Koderma (Jharkhand): A man died on Sunday after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of unidentified persons on suspicion of being a thief in Jharkhand's Koderma town, police said.

Sunil Kumar Yadav, in his early thirties, was suspected of theft and thrashed by locals at the railway colony, Koderma Superintendent of Police M Tamilvanan said.

Yadav was critically injured and admitted to Koderma Sadar Hospital, where he died, the SP said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Yadav who hailed from Barkatha village in neighbouring Hazaribagh district, was a labourer and came to Koderma in search of work, Tilaiya police station officer-in-charge Ajay Kumar Singh said.

The police have been conducting raids to arrest the accused, he said.

