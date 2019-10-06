Man Beaten to Death by Unidentified Persons on Suspicion of Theft in Jharkhand
Sunil Kumar Yadav, in his early thirties, was suspected of theft and thrashed by locals at the railway colony, Koderma Superintendent of Police M Tamilvanan said.
Representative image.
Koderma (Jharkhand): A man died on Sunday after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of unidentified persons on suspicion of being a thief in Jharkhand's Koderma town, police said.
Yadav was critically injured and admitted to Koderma Sadar Hospital, where he died, the SP said.
A preliminary investigation suggested that Yadav who hailed from Barkatha village in neighbouring Hazaribagh district, was a labourer and came to Koderma in search of work, Tilaiya police station officer-in-charge Ajay Kumar Singh said.
The police have been conducting raids to arrest the accused, he said.
