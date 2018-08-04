Man Beaten to Death Over Suspicion of Cattle Theft in Haryana’s Palwal

A man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft in Palwal district of Haryana, police said on Saturday.The unidentified victim was caught by three brothers on the intervening night of August 2 and 3 while he was allegedly trying to steal cattle from the yard belonging to their father, Shradharam in Bahrola village, Palwal Sadar Police Station SHO Devender told PTI over phone.While his two accomplices managed to escape, the victim, in his 20s, was beaten to death by Beer Singh, Prakash and Ram Kishan, he added.Police have registered a murder case against the trio and arrested Ram Kishan, Palwal SP Waseem Akram told PTI over phone.He said that the family was residing in houses built in their fields away from the village.The victim was allegedly cutting the nets put over the cattle when he was caught, he said, adding that injury marks were found on the victim's hands and neck.The incident comes close on the heels of the lynching of a 28-year-old Rakbar Khan in Alwar district on suspicion of cattle smuggling.