Man Beaten to Death while Grazing Cattle in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota: A 45-year-old man was killed by at least five people in Rojjya village of Jhalawar district, following which the accused, which includes two women, were booked, police said on Friday.

On seeing Bhanwarlal Gujjar grazing his cattle in a field on Thursday afternoon, five people attacked him with sticks, iron rods and sharp weapons which causing grievous injuries, SHO of Bhalta Police Station Satyanarayan Malav said.

He was immediately rushed a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The body was handed over to his family after post mortem and a case has been registered against Kalulal Gujjar, Balwant Gujjar, Parvat Singh Gujjar, and two women Nanibai Gujjar and Dhapubai Gujjar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

