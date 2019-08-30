Man Beaten to Death while Grazing Cattle in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
SHO of Bhalta Police Station said that on seeing Bhanwarlal Gujjar grazing his cattle in a field on Thursday afternoon, five people attacked him with sticks, iron rods and sharp weapons which causing grievous injuries.
Representative image.
Kota: A 45-year-old man was killed by at least five people in Rojjya village of Jhalawar district, following which the accused, which includes two women, were booked, police said on Friday.
On seeing Bhanwarlal Gujjar grazing his cattle in a field on Thursday afternoon, five people attacked him with sticks, iron rods and sharp weapons which causing grievous injuries, SHO of Bhalta Police Station Satyanarayan Malav said.
He was immediately rushed a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.
The body was handed over to his family after post mortem and a case has been registered against Kalulal Gujjar, Balwant Gujjar, Parvat Singh Gujjar, and two women Nanibai Gujjar and Dhapubai Gujjar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru Artist Claims Saaho Poster Copied From Her Burning Man Art Installation
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' Is In India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet