Man Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter to Death in UP’s Banda

A man has been arrested by police for beating his 17-year-old daughter to death with a stick. The incident was reported from Simoni village in Baberu Kotwali area of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, they got information about Husn Bano, daughter of Mehmud Ali around 6.30pm on September 19. The victim was admitted to the local hospital in a serious condition by the village chowkidar. She later died at the hospital. Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

During the investigation police came to know that the victim, a resident of Jamuwa village under Tindwari police limits, was attacked by her own father Mehmud Ali, 55. The accused fled the spot after attacking her daughter with a baton over some old family disputes. The daughter was lying near a village canal in a serious condition. The farmers working in nearby fields informed the police about the incident.

While talking to the media the circle officer of Baberu , Siyaram said,“ On Sunday evening, Mehmud Khan, a resident of Jamuwa village of Tindwari police station area, badly injured his daughter Hasina Ban by beating her with a baton and fled away from the crime spot.”

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that Mehmud was trying to get his daughter married, but his daughter was not ready for it. He was disturbed over this.” he added.

According to the sources during the interrogation the accused father revealed that he was troubled over his daughter’s behaviour over the years. She had even tried to flee from home, he alleged. Angry over this issue he beat up her daughter, which ended up in her death.

According to the police records Hasina Bano had also gone missing four years ago and after the missing report was registered at the Tindwari police station, the police had rescued her and handed over to her father. The police are trying to find out more details in the case.

