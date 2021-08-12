Man Beats 29-Year-Old Wife To Death Near Shimla

A middle-aged man allegedly beat his wife to death in Rohru, around 115 kilometres from Himachal Pradesh’s state capital Shimla, on Wednesday. The incident was reported after the woman’s father came to their house and shockingly found his daughter’s body lying in a pool of blood. The victim has been identified as the 29-year-old Babita. She is survived by three children.

“The victim’s body was recovered from the roof of her house. We were informed about the incident by her father,” said Rohru station house officer (SHO) Chattar

Singh. “The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem and an FIR under IPC section 302 has been registered against Babita’s husband Ramesh. The accused has also been arrested."

Another officer, who visited the crime scene, said, “It seems the woman was brutally beaten to death. A baton or a rod was used in the crime.”

Babita’s father told the media that he decided to visit her daughter’s house to check if Babita and her family were fine. Since Wednesday afternoon, no one from the family had responded to his calls. “When I reached my daughter’s place, I was shocked to see my daughter dead and lying in a pool of blood with brutal injury marks,” he said.

The victim’s father added that Babita and Ramesh married each other in 2010. A month after the marriage, Ramesh started physically and mentally torturing my daughter, he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Tamil Nadu man, two days after his marriage, allegedly choked his wife to death and burnt her body in the Outer Ring Road in Madurai on August 4, state police said. To escape arrest, the man filed a missing complaint with the police and informed family members that his wife went to meet a friend and never returned home.

A police officer investigating the case told the media that the accused confessed to committing the crime. He told the police that he was not ready for the marriage and his wife was four months pregnant.

