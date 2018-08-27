English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Beats to Death 27-year-old in Delhi for Brushing Past Him, Arrested
The incident occurred after the victim, Deepak brushed past the accused, Bolt which led to a heated argument between the duo.
New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in northwest Delhi's Nangloi on Sunday after he brushed past the accused, police said.
The deceased was identified as Deepak, they said.
The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm at Regar Chaupal after Deepak brushed past the accused Bolt which led to a heated argument between the duo following which Deepak abused Bolt.
The accused then took the victim to a nearby park where he beat him brutally including on his stomach, a police officer said.
Deepak was rushed to the hospital where he died due to severe internal bleeding during the course of treatment, the officer said.
The accused was arrested and booked.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
