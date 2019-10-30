Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Beats to Death 75-year-old, Claims His 'Sorcery' Was Making Him Unwell: Police

The accused told the police that he was afraid of the victim and would avoid any encounter with him.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Beats to Death 75-year-old, Claims His 'Sorcery' Was Making Him Unwell: Police
Representative Image.

Jabalpur: A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday for allegedly killing a senior citizen over suspicion that the latter practiced "sorcery", police said. The incident took place in Narila village, some 45 kilometres from here, an official said.

"Scrap dealer Bhura Kol (40) killed Ram Prasad Kol (75) on Sunday morning as he suspected him of practising sorcery. The accused believed he fell sick often because of this sorcery," said Amit Singh, Superintendent of Police.

Singh said the accused has told police that he was afraid of the 75-year-old and would avoid any encounter with him.

"We have recovered the iron strip with which he beat up the victim, apart from blood-stained clothes. Majholi police is probing the case," Singh added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram