English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Beats Wife With Cricket Bat, Strangulates Her With Wire After He Suspects Infidelity
The incident happened at around midnight Wednesday. The man surrendered before the police after the crime.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a 37-year old man allegedly killed her by attacking her with a cricket bat and strangling her with a wire at their house in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, police said Thursday.
The incident happened at around midnight Wednesday. The man surrendered before the police after the crime. The woman, aged around 30, married the daily wage labourer 11 years ago after falling in love, and they have three children - a girl and two boys, an inspector Ravi Kumar said.
The victim's parents lodged a complaint stating that their son-in-law used to harass their daughter and got into quarrels frequently suspecting her character, the police official said, adding that a case has been registered.
The incident happened at around midnight Wednesday. The man surrendered before the police after the crime. The woman, aged around 30, married the daily wage labourer 11 years ago after falling in love, and they have three children - a girl and two boys, an inspector Ravi Kumar said.
The victim's parents lodged a complaint stating that their son-in-law used to harass their daughter and got into quarrels frequently suspecting her character, the police official said, adding that a case has been registered.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 68,000 People Want PewDiePie to be Cancelled from YouTube Following Christchurch Shooting
- Forget Tom Cruise, Nobody Can Play Iron Man Better Than Robert Downey Jr
- Kalank: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan, Who Was to Play Varun Dhawan's Role, Reacted to Trailer
- 11-Year Old Girl Writes to Anand Mahindra on Twitter for Imposing Honking Limits in India
- IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Delhi vs Hyderabad Encounters
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results