1-min read

Man Beats Wife With Cricket Bat, Strangulates Her With Wire After He Suspects Infidelity

The incident happened at around midnight Wednesday. The man surrendered before the police after the crime.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad: Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a 37-year old man allegedly killed her by attacking her with a cricket bat and strangling her with a wire at their house in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, police said Thursday.

The incident happened at around midnight Wednesday. The man surrendered before the police after the crime. The woman, aged around 30, married the daily wage labourer 11 years ago after falling in love, and they have three children - a girl and two boys, an inspector Ravi Kumar said.

The victim's parents lodged a complaint stating that their son-in-law used to harass their daughter and got into quarrels frequently suspecting her character, the police official said, adding that a case has been registered.
