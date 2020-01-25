- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Man Behind Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com and Shiksha.com Awarded Padma Shri
Starting off from a servant quarter above a garage and seed capital of two thousand rupees, Sanjeev Bhikchandani's company grew and attracted investments from leading global venture capitalists.
Sanjeev Bikhchandani. (Image: Facebook/Sanjeev Bikhchandani)
New Delhi: Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and vice-chairman of Naukri.com, India's leading job site, was on Saturday conferred with Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards.
According to a home ministry statement, Bikhchandani has been given Padma Shri in the category of trade and industry.
His company also runs Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, and Shiksha.com. In addition, it has made strategic investments in promising web start-ups such as Zomato, Policybazaar, Shopkirana and Ustraa. He graduated from IIM Ahmedabad in 1989.
Starting off from a servant quarter above a garage and seed capital of two thousand rupees, the entrepreneur's company grew and attracted investments from leading global venture capitalists.
It was the first Internet company to list on Indian stock exchanges. Today, the company employs over 4,000 people and has a market capitalisation of over $4.5 billion.
Bikhchandani is also the founding trustee of Ashoka University.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sejal Sharma's Suicide Note States Nobody Should be Blamed for Death, Friends Hint at Depression
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World