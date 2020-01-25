Take the pledge to vote

India
1-min read

Man Behind Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com and Shiksha.com Awarded Padma Shri

Starting off from a servant quarter above a garage and seed capital of two thousand rupees, Sanjeev Bhikchandani's company grew and attracted investments from leading global venture capitalists.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
Man Behind Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com and Shiksha.com Awarded Padma Shri
Sanjeev Bikhchandani. (Image: Facebook/Sanjeev Bikhchandani)

New Delhi: Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and vice-chairman of Naukri.com, India's leading job site, was on Saturday conferred with Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards.

According to a home ministry statement, Bikhchandani has been given Padma Shri in the category of trade and industry.

His company also runs Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, and Shiksha.com. In addition, it has made strategic investments in promising web start-ups such as Zomato, Policybazaar, Shopkirana and Ustraa. He graduated from IIM Ahmedabad in 1989.

Starting off from a servant quarter above a garage and seed capital of two thousand rupees, the entrepreneur's company grew and attracted investments from leading global venture capitalists.

It was the first Internet company to list on Indian stock exchanges. Today, the company employs over 4,000 people and has a market capitalisation of over $4.5 billion.

Bikhchandani is also the founding trustee of Ashoka University.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
