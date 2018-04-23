Man Bludgeons Wife to Death With Hammer in Front of 3 Kids in Delhi

: A 38-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death allegedly by her husband in the presence of their three children this morning in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said.Savita had been married to Vinod (42) for 18 years. They have three children, including a son, aged 15, 14 and 13 years, they said.The couple used to fight frequently and this morning during one such quarrel, Vinod picked up a hammer and hit her on the head multiple times, the police said.The accused, an e-rickshaw driver, was addicted to liquor and the couple had frequent fights over it. The victim's family alleged that Vinod used to physically abuse Savita whenever she would ask him to give up alcohol. He also used to doubt his wife's character, they said.They also claimed that the couple had been staying in separate rooms due to their constant fights.This morning, the couple again started fighting over Vinod's addiction while their children were sleeping in the other room.Vinod lost his temper and picked up a hammer to attack his wife but hearing Savita's cries, her children woke up. Their son tried to stop him but Vinod pushed him away, the police said.He fled from the spot as the children raised an alarm and informed their neighbours.She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused, they added.The woman's family alleged that Vinod had been earlier held by the police as a preventive measure after she complained that he was abusing her.