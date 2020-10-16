Man Booked For Abducting, Assaulting Minor Girl In Aurangabad

Aurangabad: An unidentified man has been booked for kidnapping and trying to sexually assault a 7- year-old girl in Wadgaon Kolhati area of Aurangabad in the early hours of Friday, police said. At around 1:30am, the accused took the girl to a secluded spot and tried to force himself on her, fleeing from the spot when she started shouting, the MIDC Waluj police station official said.

A case of kidnapping, criminal intimidation, assault among others under IPC and POCSO Act was registered and hunt was on for the accused, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor