Man Booked For Abducting, Assaulting Minor Girl In Aurangabad
An unidentified man has been booked for kidnapping and trying to sexually assault a 7- year-old girl in Wadgaon Kolhati area of Aurangabad in the early hours of Friday, police said. At around 1:30am, the accused took the girl to a secluded spot and tried to force himself on her, fleeing from the spot when she started shouting, the MIDC Waluj police station official said.
- PTI
- Last Updated: October 16, 2020, 21:54 IST
A case of kidnapping, criminal intimidation, assault among others under IPC and POCSO Act was registered and hunt was on for the accused, he said.
