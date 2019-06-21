Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Booked for Allegedly Giving Triple Talaq to Wife in Thane

Police have also booked him and his three family members for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
Man Booked for Allegedly Giving Triple Talaq to Wife in Thane
Image for representative purpose only
Thane: A case has been registered against a 32-year-old man from Bhiwandi in the district for allegedly giving triple talaq, prohibited by law, to his wife, police said on Friday.

Police have also booked him and his three family members for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Bhoiwada Police on Thursday.

In the complaint, she alleged that her husband Aamir Mukhtar Aamir Momin divorced her around two months back by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

Based on her complaint, Momin on Thursday was booked under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, she said.

"The victim had married the accused in May 2016 and they have an 18-month-old son now. Soon after the marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. They sent her to her maternal house in Mumbra for her delivery and later forced her to take up a job," Narkar said.

"When the woman fell ill, the in-laws again sent her to her parents' house. They also demanded several things, including a fridge, from her parents. In February this year, her husband even sent a notice to her for divorce," she added.

According to the police, in April, when the victim and her parents went to Momin's house to enquire about it, he abused her and divorced her by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice.

Apart from Momin, his mother Alimunnisa, sister Uneja and her husband Zubair Ahmed have been booked under IPC sections 498(A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman

subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and others.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said. ​

