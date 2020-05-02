Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Booked for Assaulting Police Sub-Inspector on Covid Duty in Mumbai

The incident took place in Kurla on when a police team led by a sub-inspector asked locals to adhere to the lockdown rules.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
Man Booked for Assaulting Police Sub-Inspector on Covid Duty in Mumbai
Police officials get sanitised after dispersing a crowd of migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. (Reuters)

New Delhi: A man has been booked for allegedly assaulting a junior police officer enforcing coronavirus-induced lockdown in Kurla in Central Mumbai on April 29, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Bafati Lane on Pipe Road when a police team led by a sub-inspector asked locals to adhere to the lockdown rules, he said.

As the police was doing their job, the accused Rizwan Zuber Memon alias Rizwan Tunda abused them, he said.

"Tunda claimed that he was a member of the NIA (National Investigation Agency) and can take away jobs of the police officials if they try to shut down the shops in the locality," the official said.

As a crowd started gathering at the spot, Tunda came down from his second floor residence and assaulted the police officer, he said.

As police reinforcement was rushed to the spot, Tunda fled the spot, the official said.

A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, and under Disaster Management Act and rule 11 of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Prevention Measures, he said.

