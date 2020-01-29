Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone in UP's Fatehpur district

Besides her husband and his brother, the woman, who got married last year, has named six other people in her complaint, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Ravindra Srivasatava, said.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone in UP's Fatehpur district
Representative image.

Banda: A 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has alleged that her husband gave her 'triple talaq' over phone and she was molested by her brother-in-law, police said on Wednesday.

Besides her husband and his brother, the woman, who got married last year, has named six other people in her complaint, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Ravindra Srivasatava, said.

The officer said a case has been registered and raids are being carried out to apprehend the accused.

In her complaint, the woman said she was sexually abused and held "captive" by her husband after her parents failed to meet his dowry demands, he said.

She has also alleged that she was molested by her brother-in-law, Srivastava said, adding that when the woman objected to the dowry demands, she was asked to return to her parent's house in June last year.

On January 17, 2020, she was given 'triple talaq' (divorce) over phone, the SHO said.

Police are investigating the matter

The government had last year passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance that makes triple talaq an offence and can invite a jail term of three years.

The Supreme Court had on August 22 last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

