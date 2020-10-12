Man Booked For Giving Wife Triple Talaq In Thane

Thane: A man was booked in Rabodi area of Thane for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for not giving birth to a male child, police said on Monday. His mother and sister have also been booked under provisions of the IPC and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, an official said.

“The victim married the accused in 2015. She has said she was tortured for giving birth to girls and the accused even got her fetus aborted after a sex determination test showed it was a girl in her third pregnancy. No arrests have been made and probe is underway,” he added.

