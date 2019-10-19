Man Booked for Killing Pet Dog over Property Dispute with Sister in Hyderabad
According to police, Naga Raj and Rama Devi, who were staying in the same house, were engaged in heated arguments for the past one week over a property dispute.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A man has been booked for allegedly killing his pet dog by stamping on it out of rage following a property dispute with his sister, police said here on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday. According to police, Naga Raj and Rama Devi, who were staying in the same house, were engaged in heated arguments for the past one week over the matter.
"My brothers wife was holding the dog by its neck and my brother stamped the animal...My brother threatens to kill me and my mother also," Rama Devi said in her complaint.
She alleged that her brother was also trying to get rid of another pet dog.
The carcass has been sent for autopsy and case filed against Naga Raj under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said.
A police official said as of now only Naga Raj has been booked and police are verifying if his wife took part in the dog's killing.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Vacation Pictures from Iceland
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it