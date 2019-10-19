Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Booked for Killing Pet Dog over Property Dispute with Sister in Hyderabad

According to police, Naga Raj and Rama Devi, who were staying in the same house, were engaged in heated arguments for the past one week over a property dispute.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Booked for Killing Pet Dog over Property Dispute with Sister in Hyderabad
Representative image.

Hyderabad: A man has been booked for allegedly killing his pet dog by stamping on it out of rage following a property dispute with his sister, police said here on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday. According to police, Naga Raj and Rama Devi, who were staying in the same house, were engaged in heated arguments for the past one week over the matter.

"My brothers wife was holding the dog by its neck and my brother stamped the animal...My brother threatens to kill me and my mother also," Rama Devi said in her complaint.

She alleged that her brother was also trying to get rid of another pet dog.

The carcass has been sent for autopsy and case filed against Naga Raj under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said.

A police official said as of now only Naga Raj has been booked and police are verifying if his wife took part in the dog's killing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram