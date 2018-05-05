Man Booked for Killing Wife After Postmortem Discredits his Bear-attack Claim

A man has been booked on the charge of killing his wife, after the second postmortem report discredited his claim that she died in a bear attack in which he was also injured, the police said on Saturday.On Friday, Harka Singh (24) had told police that his wife was mauled to death by a bear and he was injured by the animal in Rampur area of Shimla district when they were returning home after collecting wood from a forest.The second postmortem report stated that the claim of bear attack was not credible and was ill-framed as 32 stab injuries, inflicted by a sharp single-edged tapered weapon, were detected on the body.Following the postmortem report, the man has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC, the police said.