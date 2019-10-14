Man Booked for Raping His 14-year-old Daughter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter at their house near here, police said on Monday.

The factory worker sexually assaulted his daughter studying in eighth standard on Sunday night and fled, a police official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and a hunt launched to nab the accused, the police official added.

