Man Booked for Sedition for Starting 'Free Goa' Online Petition

Crime Branch Inspector Chetan Patil said a case under section 124A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against one Atnasia Lobo after an NGO called Revolutionary Indian filed a complaint last week.

  • PTI Panaji
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
A man was on Monday booked for sedition for starting an online petition demanding "freedom" for Goa, a police official said.

Crime Branch Inspector Chetan Patil said a case under section 124A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against one Atnasia Lobo after an NGO called Revolutionary Indian

filed a complaint last week.

"We are on the lookout for accused Atnasio Lobo," said Patil.

Complainant Nitin Patkaro and Andrew Sequeira of NGO Revolutionary Indian condemned Lobo and said the petition attempted to "excite disloyalty towards the law established by government of India".

Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule of 450 years in 1961.

