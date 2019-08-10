Man Booked for Social Media Post Against BJP MLA Who Made Remarks About Kashmiri Women
Acting on a complaint by an aide of MLA Vikram Singh Saini, an FIR was registered against E R Rao Azher under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act at the Khatauli police station in Muzaffarnagar.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Muzaffarnagar: A case was registered against a man on Saturday for an alleged objectionable social media post about the daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator who had said party workers can now marry "fair" Kashmiri women, police said.
Acting on a complaint by an aide of MLA Vikram Singh Saini, an FIR was registered against E R Rao Azher under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act at the Khatauli police station, Station House Officer Navratan Gautam said.
Azher, who is from Saharanpur, allegedly posted on Facebook that a Kashmiri boy eloped with the daughter of Saini, the SHO added.
The post comes after Saini had stirred a controversy earlier this week by saying party workers could now go to Jammu and Kashmir and marry "fair" women there after the Centre revoked the special status of the state under Article 370.
Police are investigating the matter. "Accused will be arrested very soon. Our cyber cell and teams are on the job," the Muzaffarnagar police said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Saini told PTI on Saturday that his statement on Kashmiri women was "distorted". The BJP leader claimed that he had never given any statement insulting Kashmiri women and the video of his purported speech was "fake".
