Man Booked in Agra Days after Daughter 'Flees' Coronavirus Quarantine in Bengaluru

A man has been booked in Agra after her daughter who is married to a techie from Bengaluru allegedly fled from a coronavirus quarantine and came to her parents’ home in the city.

Days after the Bengaluru engineer tested positive for the deadly Covid19, his wife’s samples too were confirmed carrying the virus. The couple had recently returned from a foreign trip.

According to an FIR registered by the Agra Police on Sunday, a copy of which is in possession of News18, the woman’s father, a railway official, has been charged under sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, there were reports of the woman fleeing from quarantine. However, the couple’s family members said the woman had flown to Delhi soon after landing at the Bengaluru Airport and from Delhi, she had taken a train to her house in Agra as she was unaware of her husband or herself being positive for the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, health officials in Agra have complained against the women’s family members for not cooperate with them when they had gone to the latter’s house to take the women into quarantine after she tested positive for coronavirus.

According to latest figures of the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, the total number of patients found positive for coronavirus stands at 12 after 598 samples tested negative. Reports of another 107 samples are awaited.

As of now, 19,473 people have been screened at the state airport, while more than 12.81 lakh people have been screened at border check posts. About 1,957 villages along the border with Nepal have been sanitised. The health department has also identified 1,155 quarantine beds across the state.

