Man Booked in Bhopal Under Madhya Pradesh’s New Anti-Love Jihad Ordinance

A 25-year-old Muslim man has been booked in Bhopal under the Madhya Pradesh government’s new anti-love jihad law – the second such case to be registered in the state.

The MP police on Wednesday booked Asad after a 22-year-old woman accused him of not disclosing his religion the entire year they were in a relationship. She also said that he had tried to force her into converting to Islam, the police said.

Right-wing organisations protested outside the Ashoka Garden police station in Old Bhopal on Wednesday demanding strict action against the accused.

Later in the day, the police booked Asad under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance (2020) hours after he was arrested late Tuesday night.

ASP Rajesh Singh Bhadauria said Asad posed as Ashu to befriend the complainant and sexually exploited her on several occasions.

The two were in a relationship since 2019 and the woman learnt about his religion only when they went to Raisen recently and Asad went to a mosque to offer prayers.

Soon after, he began pressurising the woman to convert and also beat her up several times.

The accused is a native of Aishbagh area of Bhopal. He has been booked under section 3/5 of the anti-love jihad law and Section 376 of IPC.

The complainant told the police that she had started distancing herself from him after learning of his religion but he kept chasing after her.

Earlier this week, the Barwani police had booked a 25-year-old truck driver Sohail Mansoori for sexually exploiting a 22-year-old girl while posing as a Hindu man. It was the first case to be booked under the new ordinance.