Man Breaches President Ram Nath Kovind's Security in Jodhpur, 6 Cops Suspended
The accused, who is reportedly mentally unstable, scaled the Circuit House wall and entered the premises in the morning when Kovind was having breakfast with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Jodhpur: A serious lapse was found on the part of the President Ram Nath Kovind's security here on Saturday when a person entered the Circuit House here and tried to touch Kovind's feet.
The police immediately caught hold of the man and took him out. Taking note of the security lapse, officials have suspended six policemen.
According to police, the man was identified as Dinesh Chand, who is a resident of Ajmer and is reportedly mentally unstable.
The accused scaled the Circuit House wall and entered the premises in the morning when the President was having breakfast with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra.
The President was in Jodhpur to inaugurate the new building of the main bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday.
