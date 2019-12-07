Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Breaches President Ram Nath Kovind's Security in Jodhpur, 6 Cops Suspended

The accused, who is reportedly mentally unstable, scaled the Circuit House wall and entered the premises in the morning when Kovind was having breakfast with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Breaches President Ram Nath Kovind's Security in Jodhpur, 6 Cops Suspended
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Jodhpur: A serious lapse was found on the part of the President Ram Nath Kovind's security here on Saturday when a person entered the Circuit House here and tried to touch Kovind's feet.

The police immediately caught hold of the man and took him out. Taking note of the security lapse, officials have suspended six policemen.

According to police, the man was identified as Dinesh Chand, who is a resident of Ajmer and is reportedly mentally unstable.

The accused scaled the Circuit House wall and entered the premises in the morning when the President was having breakfast with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The President was in Jodhpur to inaugurate the new building of the main bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram