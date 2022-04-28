Denied Entry into House by Owner, Tenant Breathes His Last at Graveyard in Telangana's Mulugu

In a gruesome incident, a tenant in Telangana has his last breath at a graveyard when the house owner denied entry to the house as his health condition deteriorated. The incident took place in Venkatapur village in Mulugu district in Telangana.

According to the relatives of the deceased, 30-year-old Kesoju Lakshmanachari, is a carpenter by profession and has been staying along with his parents in a rented house for the past 20 years. Six months back he met with an accident and his backbone was severely injured. He was confined to bed. Though he was admitted to a hospital his health condition did not show any improvement.

As his condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening, the doctors advised his patients to take him to the house. When his parents took him to the rented house, the owner of the house denied entry to Lakshamanchari who was on his death bed. As there is no other option in the near sight, the family members shifted him to the graveyard.

He died on Wednesday morning in the graveyard. After coming to know about the incident, with assistance from the panchayat staff the local sub-inspector Radhika, village sarpanch Ashok performed the last rites to the deceased. Later, the parents of Lakshmanachari said that they will take asylum at a water tank built near the village under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.