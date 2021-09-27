Man Builds ‘Temple of Love’ For His Late Wife in MP’s Shajapur

There are many monuments built by men in the memory of their wives in India. Taj Mahal in Agra of Uttar Pradesh is the most famous of them. Joining the list of such men, a person from Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh has built a temple of love for his late wife. He has also installed a stone bust of his wife in the temple.

After the death of his wife Geetabai due to Covid-19, Narayan Singh Rathore of Sampkheda village, just 3 km away from Shajapur district headquarters, has built a temple in her memory.

Rathore has built the temple for his wife with the help of his sons. He wanted to keep his love alive forever and he revealed about his plans to his family members. They agreed to his proposal and now a temple has been built adjoining their house. The construction of the temple started just a few days after her death. Rathore also considers his wife as a goddess and praises her qualities.

On the third day of Geeta’s death, the family approached a sculptor based in Alwar, Rajasthan, and asked him to create an idol of Geeta. The family got the idol in nearly two months. The idol is around three feet long.

The family members performed all rituals before installing the idol of Geeta in the temple. Now, they are worshiping the idol every day. They also regularly perform rituals in the evening. Rathore’s elder son Lucky said that it gives them a feeling that their mother is around them.

“The love for my mother will always remain with us after the construction of this temple and her idol in it. We perform rituals in the temple every day,” he said.

