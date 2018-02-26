GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Burns 5 Puppies to Death in Allahabad, FIR Registered

The incident took place on February 23 but police did not register any FIR in the case at that time.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 26, 2018, 4:43 PM IST
Man Burns 5 Puppies to Death in Allahabad, FIR Registered
Image for representation(Reuters)
Lucknow: An unidentified man burned five puppies alive after tying them in a sack in a locality of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on February 23 but police did not register any FIR in the case at that time.

A case was only registered after the intervention of an NGO working for animal rights.

As per the reports, bodies of five dog puppies were found burnt on February 23 after which Kashif Khan, who works for the animal rights NGO, informed the police. However, the police did not show any interest in the case at that time.

Following this, NGO representatives met SSP Akash Kulhari on Sunday and informed him about the incident. After the instructions from the SSP, a case was registered against the unknown person under section 428 of the IPC and Animal Cruelty Act.

Earlier, on January 28, a person named Chhotu Yadav had beaten a dog to death in a city. After CCTV footage of the incident brought it to light, police had registered a case against Yadav.

Secretary of the NGO, Awadhesh Rai, said that in such cases, the police need to be educated more to make them sensitive about such incidents.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
