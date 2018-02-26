English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Burns 5 Puppies to Death in Allahabad, FIR Registered
The incident took place on February 23 but police did not register any FIR in the case at that time.
Image for representation(Reuters)
Lucknow: An unidentified man burned five puppies alive after tying them in a sack in a locality of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.
The incident took place on February 23 but police did not register any FIR in the case at that time.
A case was only registered after the intervention of an NGO working for animal rights.
As per the reports, bodies of five dog puppies were found burnt on February 23 after which Kashif Khan, who works for the animal rights NGO, informed the police. However, the police did not show any interest in the case at that time.
Following this, NGO representatives met SSP Akash Kulhari on Sunday and informed him about the incident. After the instructions from the SSP, a case was registered against the unknown person under section 428 of the IPC and Animal Cruelty Act.
Earlier, on January 28, a person named Chhotu Yadav had beaten a dog to death in a city. After CCTV footage of the incident brought it to light, police had registered a case against Yadav.
Secretary of the NGO, Awadhesh Rai, said that in such cases, the police need to be educated more to make them sensitive about such incidents.
Also Watch
The incident took place on February 23 but police did not register any FIR in the case at that time.
A case was only registered after the intervention of an NGO working for animal rights.
As per the reports, bodies of five dog puppies were found burnt on February 23 after which Kashif Khan, who works for the animal rights NGO, informed the police. However, the police did not show any interest in the case at that time.
Following this, NGO representatives met SSP Akash Kulhari on Sunday and informed him about the incident. After the instructions from the SSP, a case was registered against the unknown person under section 428 of the IPC and Animal Cruelty Act.
Earlier, on January 28, a person named Chhotu Yadav had beaten a dog to death in a city. After CCTV footage of the incident brought it to light, police had registered a case against Yadav.
Secretary of the NGO, Awadhesh Rai, said that in such cases, the police need to be educated more to make them sensitive about such incidents.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-month Doping Ban
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back
- Arsenal Will Challenge Man City Despite League Cup Defeat: Ilkay Gundogan