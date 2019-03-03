English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Burnt Wood to Keep House Warm, Killed in Sleep as Deadly Gas Engulfed His Room in Himachal
Jagia Ram died of asphyxiation while his wife Peenji and their grandchildren fell unconscious after inhaling carbon monoxide.
Representative image only.
Loading...
Shimla: A man died of asphyxiation and five of his family members, including four children, fell unconscious after they inhaled smoke emanating from an 'angithi', which they had forgotten to remove from their room, police said Sunday.
The incident took place in Chamba district's Kuther village on Saturday night.
Jagia Ram, 62, died of asphyxiation while his wife Peenji and their grandchildren Ranjit, Rakhi, Sheelu and Kamal fell unconscious after inhaling carbon monoxide, Chamba SP Monica Bhutunguru said.
Their neighbours took them to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital.
Jagia Ram died while undergoing treatment, whereas the condition of his family members was stated to be stable, Bhutunguru said.
Inquest proceedings were initiated after a case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at Bharmour police station, the SP said, adding that a team was also sent to their home to ascertain the exact situation.
The incident took place in Chamba district's Kuther village on Saturday night.
Jagia Ram, 62, died of asphyxiation while his wife Peenji and their grandchildren Ranjit, Rakhi, Sheelu and Kamal fell unconscious after inhaling carbon monoxide, Chamba SP Monica Bhutunguru said.
Their neighbours took them to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital.
Jagia Ram died while undergoing treatment, whereas the condition of his family members was stated to be stable, Bhutunguru said.
Inquest proceedings were initiated after a case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at Bharmour police station, the SP said, adding that a team was also sent to their home to ascertain the exact situation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajrang Punia Wins Gold in Bulgaria, Dedicates Medal to Abhinandan
- Salman Khan Wants This Actress As His Co-star for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film
- Depp in Defamation Lawsuit Against Heard: She Began Relationship With Elon Musk 1 Month into Marriage
- Losers Review: Netflix Documentary Explores the Hidden Sides of Defeat. 5 Stars
- This Airline Is Offering a Year's Worth of Free Tickets, If You Delete Your Instagram Photos
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results