Man Burnt​ Wood to Keep House Warm, Killed in Sleep as Deadly Gas Engulfed His Room in Himachal

Jagia Ram died of asphyxiation while his wife Peenji and their grandchildren fell unconscious after inhaling carbon monoxide.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
Representative image only.
Shimla: A man died of asphyxiation and five of his family members, including four children, fell unconscious after they inhaled smoke emanating from an 'angithi', which they had forgotten to remove from their room, police said Sunday.

The incident took place in Chamba district's Kuther village on Saturday night.

Jagia Ram, 62, died of asphyxiation while his wife Peenji and their grandchildren Ranjit, Rakhi, Sheelu and Kamal fell unconscious after inhaling carbon monoxide, Chamba SP Monica Bhutunguru said.

Their neighbours took them to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital.

Jagia Ram died while undergoing treatment, whereas the condition of his family members was stated to be stable, Bhutunguru said.

Inquest proceedings were initiated after a case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at Bharmour police station, the SP said, adding that a team was also sent to their home to ascertain the exact situation.
