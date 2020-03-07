English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Man Carries .32 Bore Pistol to Parliament Gate to Meet MP
Akhtar Khan (44) carried some cartridges of .32 bore pistol with him to the Parliament, where he came to meet an MP, the police said. The man, however, did it only by mistake.
File photo of Parliament House.
New Delhi: A man carried .32 bore bullets with him to the Parliament on Thursday afternoon. The incident caused inconvenience on the spot, a source said on Friday.
As Khan was in hurry so he forgot to keep bullets at home, the police said, adding that after some interrogation the security agencies allowed him to go.
