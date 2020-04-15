Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Carries Aged Father on Shoulders after Police Don't Allow Vehicle to Pass

The incident picked up by TV channels showed the police stopping the vehicle and the man explaining his situation.

IANS

Updated:April 15, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
Man Carries Aged Father on Shoulders after Police Don't Allow Vehicle to Pass
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

A man travelling by an autorickshaw in Punalur, about 90 km from the state capital, to get his aged father back from a hospital had to carry him on his shoulders after the police did not allow the vehicle to pass in the wake of lockdown called to contain coronavirus.

The incident picked up by TV channels showed the police stopping the vehicle and the man explaining his situation.

The police later said the person was stopped to explain why he was roaming around in view of restrictions on movement of people following lockdown. "The person could not show any paper about the medical condition of his father," said the police.

The man was later shown carrying his aged father on his shoulders.

The police have promised to look into the matter.

