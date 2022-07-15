Man Carries Newborn on his Head in Flood-Hit Telangana Village; 'Real Life Baahubali' Say Netizens

In an incident similar to Srimad Bhagavatam when Vasudeva carried infant lord Krishna in a basket on his head while crossing River Yamuna, a newborn baby miraculously escaped heavy floods when an elder son carried him on his head in an aluminum basin.

The incident took place in the Marriwada village of Manthani in Paddepalli district, Telangana.

The concerned village was inundated by the recent floods on River Godavari where most of the houses were waterlogged. As the road transportation was delinked with the nearby town the villagers struggled a lot to move out from the waterlogged houses.

Meanwhile, a family was blessed with a newborn baby. In order to save the neonatal, one of the eldest persons in the family took a daring step.

He took an aluminum basin and filled it with clothes and placed the baby in it. Then carrying the basin on his head, he started crossing the tumultuous water.

The incident came to the fore when one of the villagers took the video of the incident and posted it on social media where it went viral.

Netizens posted comments in appreciation to the eldest person who saved the neonatal. On the other hand, the villagers have been requesting authorities concerned to send NDRF teams to save them by citing the video.