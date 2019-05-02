Man Caught Carrying Five Live Bullets at Delhi's IGI Airport

A Surat-bound passenger was Wednesday apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying five live bullets in his luggage, an official said.A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official deputed at terminal-2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggage detected the bullet-like objects while checking the bag of passenger Amit Choudhary, he said."Five live bullet rounds of .32 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Surat," the official said.The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to police as he could not produce any document for the ammunition, he added.The man has been booked under sections of the Arms Act.Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws.