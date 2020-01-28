Man Caught Visiting Married Woman's Home in UP, Villagers Chop off Their Noses
The man had visited the woman's home when her father-in-law and other people caught and thrashed them before chopping off their noses. The woman's husband wasn't at home as he worked in Saudi Arabia.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Faizabad: Villagers allegedly chopped off the noses of a man and a woman here, accusing them of having an affair, police said.
The incident allegedly took place at Kand Pipra village in the Patranga police station area of Faizabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
A police force has been deployed at the village to maintain peace between the Hindu and Muslim communities to which the two belonged, police said.
According to police, the man (28) had visited the 35-year-old women's home when her father-in-law and other people caught them. They thrashed the duo before chopping off their noses, police said.
The woman's husband wasn't at home as he worked in Saudi Arabia.
Faizabad SSP Ashish Tiwari said the woman's father-in-law and others involved in the incident have been arrested. Both victims were admitted to the district hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her
- Cardi B Looks Like Nemesis Nicki Minaj After Surgery, Feel Trolls
- Journey to the Sun: New NASA-ESA Mission to Peek at Sun's Poles for the First Time
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery
- Jadeja Takes a Cheeky Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After His 'Player of the Match' Tweet