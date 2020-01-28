Take the pledge to vote

Man Caught Visiting Married Woman's Home in UP, Villagers Chop off Their Noses

The man had visited the woman's home when her father-in-law and other people caught and thrashed them before chopping off their noses. The woman's husband wasn't at home as he worked in Saudi Arabia.

PTI

January 28, 2020
Man Caught Visiting Married Woman's Home in UP, Villagers Chop off Their Noses
Faizabad: Villagers allegedly chopped off the noses of a man and a woman here, accusing them of having an affair, police said.

The incident allegedly took place at Kand Pipra village in the Patranga police station area of Faizabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

A police force has been deployed at the village to maintain peace between the Hindu and Muslim communities to which the two belonged, police said.

According to police, the man (28) had visited the 35-year-old women's home when her father-in-law and other people caught them. They thrashed the duo before chopping off their noses, police said.

The woman's husband wasn't at home as he worked in Saudi Arabia.

Faizabad SSP Ashish Tiwari said the woman's father-in-law and others involved in the incident have been arrested. Both victims were admitted to the district hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

