Man Caught Will Illegal Arms, Ammunition In Bengal

Malda (WB), Nov 30: The police on Tuesday seized illegal firearms and ammunition from a man in West Bengal’s Malda district and arrested him, an officer said. Three 7 mm pistols, seven magazines, 20 rounds of 7 mm ammunition and a pipe gun were seized from him. Based on a specific tip-off, the man was caught at Rajnagar near the Ganga river, the officer said.

The accused is a resident of Kathalbari under the jurisdiction of the Kaliachak police station of the district.

