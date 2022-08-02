CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Man Charged Under NSA for Setting Ablaze Hospital in UP's Sambhal

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 14:43 IST

Sambhal, India

The third floor of the district hospital was set on fire on June 28.

The third floor of the district hospital was set on fire on June 28.

The accused, identified as Raja Ansari, a resident of Nakhasa, was arrested on July 3 and sent to jail, Superintendent of Police said

A 21-year-old man, arrested for allegedly setting fire to a portion of a hospital building in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, has been slapped with charges under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Raja Ansari, a resident of Nakhasa, was arrested on July 3 and sent to jail, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

The third floor of the district hospital was set on fire on June 28. After scanning the CCTV footage, Ansari was identified as the culprit, they said.

On recommendation of the police, District Magistrate Manish Bansal invoked the NSA against the accused, the SP said.

