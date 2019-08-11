Take the pledge to vote

Man Charred to Death as Car Catches Fire on Yamuna Expressway

The incident took place on Sunday morning in the area falling under the Surir police station in Mathura district while the speeding car was going towards Agra from Loni in Ghaziabad, DSP Vinay Singh Chauhan said.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
Image for representation (Image tweeted by ANI)
Mathura: A man was charred to death in his car on Sunday while two other occupants received minor burns after their car rammed into a divider and caught fire on Yamuna Expressway, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in the area falling under the Surir police station in Mathura district while the speeding car was going towards Agra from Loni in Ghaziabad, DSP Vinay Singh Chauhan said.

The car rammed into the divider, overturned and caught fire, killing the driver Imtiaz (45) and injuring Nadeem and Lilu, who managed to come out of the car, Chauhan said.

The injured were taken to a private hospital, the DSP said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added. All men were residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, the officer said.

