Man Charred to Death as Car Catches Fire on Yamuna Expressway
The incident took place on Sunday morning in the area falling under the Surir police station in Mathura district while the speeding car was going towards Agra from Loni in Ghaziabad, DSP Vinay Singh Chauhan said.
Image for representation (Image tweeted by ANI)
Mathura: A man was charred to death in his car on Sunday while two other occupants received minor burns after their car rammed into a divider and caught fire on Yamuna Expressway, police said.
The incident took place on Sunday morning in the area falling under the Surir police station in Mathura district while the speeding car was going towards Agra from Loni in Ghaziabad, DSP Vinay Singh Chauhan said.
The car rammed into the divider, overturned and caught fire, killing the driver Imtiaz (45) and injuring Nadeem and Lilu, who managed to come out of the car, Chauhan said.
The injured were taken to a private hospital, the DSP said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added. All men were residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, the officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Takes Bottle Cap Challenge, Shastri Adds Spice
- Kangana Ranaut Was the First Choice for Jayalalithaa Biopic Not Vidya Balan
- Eager to Do an Action Film Next, Shah Rukh Khan Asks For Two-liner Idea on Twitter
- Snaking In: A Giant Python Creeps Into Bathroom as Children are Brushing Teeth
- MS Dhoni Makes Another Addition to Growing Fleet of Automobiles