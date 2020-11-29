Man Charred to Death While Sleeping in Car Near Farmers' Protest at Delhi-Haryana Border

A 55-year-old man died near the farmers’ protest site at Delhi border on Sunday after the car he was sleeping in caught fire and died of burn injuries.

Janak Raj, a cycle mechanic had gone to Delhi with tractor mechanic Gurjant Singh on Saturday to voluntarily repair any tractor of the protestors when needed, a report in Times of India said.

The incident comes as thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws are currently staying put at the Singhu and Tikri borders amid heavy police presence. The protesters have expressed apprehension that these will pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The incident come to notice after some activists of Bharitya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan went out of the protest site and found the burnt car.

The deceased has been left behind a wife, a married daughter and a son. The man used to run a cycle shop in Dhanola in Punjab’s Barnala.

“My father had gone to Delhi with a tractor mechanic on Saturday afternoon in a Swift car to support mechanics in repairing tractors. We got the information in the morning about him dying in the car. We are yet to get any more details,” deceased Janak Raj’s son reportedly said.

BKU Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that the deceased should be provided compensation from the government and job to one of the family members.